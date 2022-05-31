ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont honors fallen at Memorial Day ceremony

By Fremont News-Messenger
FREMONT — Residents turned out to honor military service members who died in service Monday, as Fremont VFW Post 2947 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony in front of the Sandusky County Courthouse.

Representatives from several military-related civic organizations laid wreaths next to memorials outside the courthouse that pay tribute to local veterans.

After the ceremony, the VFW-sponsored Memorial Day parade was held in downtown Fremont, stretching from Front Street to Tiffin Street and then to Rodger Young Park.

Spectators waved American flags and applauded as the city's police and fire departments, as well as local businesses and community groups, marched in the parade.

Memorial Day honors men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. It began in the years following the Civil War, a war in which more soldiers sacrificed their lives than in any previous conflict.

After the war ended in 1865, the first national cemeteries were established.

By the late 1860s, Americans started having springtime tributes to fallen soldiers, with the decorating of graves with flowers, and the saying of prayers.

On May 5, 1868, a proclamation was made by General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Northern Civil War veterans organization, calling for a day of decoration and national remembrance on May 30.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont honors fallen at Memorial Day ceremony

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

