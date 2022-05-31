ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Showers Wednesday Afternoon/Evening; Very Cool

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
Good Wednesday Morning

Wednesday will be a much cooler day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the low to mid-60s. Rain showers continue Tonight. Another round of rain is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning. Clearing skies Friday evening will set up for a sunny dry mild weekend

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Pinpoint Weather 12

