Weather Now: Showers Wednesday Afternoon/Evening; Very Cool
Good Wednesday Morning
Wednesday will be a much cooler day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach the low to mid-60s. Rain showers continue Tonight. Another round of rain is expected Thursday evening into Friday morning. Clearing skies Friday evening will set up for a sunny dry mild weekend
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
