ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

MISSING: Teen Girl, Daughter Vanished From Palm Beach County

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police Ask For Help Locating Child And Her Very Young Mom. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH...

bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Teen Girl Missing From South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl is missing from South of Boca Raton and the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. There is serious concern over her safety. BSO issued this advisory late Friday afternoon: POLICE ADVISORY The Broward Sheriff’s […] The article Teen Girl Missing From South Of Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Jailed, Allegedly Battered Senior Citizen

Booked Into Jail Thursday Afternoon. Bond Not Set As Of 6 A.M. Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man remains in the Palm Beach County Jail early Friday morning on multiple charges filed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Michael […] The article Boca Raton Man Jailed, Allegedly Battered Senior Citizen appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Police: Man drove 95 mph moments before deadly crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Lake Worth man is charged with vehicular homicide for a May 13 crash in Boynton Beach. The crash happened on Boynton Beach Boulevard near Winchester Park Boulevard. Paul McCormack, Jr., 31, was driving 95 mph 5 seconds prior to the crash that killed...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BAD BEAN: Boca Raton’s Christine Bean Arrested Again

At Least 15 Felony and Misdemeanor Court Files For Bean In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Christine Bean is back in jail Thursday morning — a place where she has temporarily resided several times before. Bean was arrested […] The article BAD BEAN: Boca Raton’s Christine Bean Arrested Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Witness captures video of road rage shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows an apparent shooting following a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach Friday morning. Details of what happened are not clear at this time, but Hallandale Beach Police initially reported that a U-Haul driver struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at the east intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Interstate 95.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrodesk Media
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County To Resume Normal Operations On Sunday

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County officials say operations will resume on Sunday across the entire county. That includes the reopening of beaches, libraries, parks, and the resumption of Palm Tran, Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades services. The emergency operations center […] The article Palm Beach County To Resume Normal Operations On Sunday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

DOG THEFTS IN BOCA RATON: Who Stole Two Yorkshire Terriers?

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Yorkshire Terriers were stolen from West Boca Raton, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who did it. The dogs were dognapped from Tradewind Road. PBSO issued the following advisor mid-day Wednesday: ” An unknown […] The article DOG THEFTS IN BOCA RATON: Who Stole Two Yorkshire Terriers? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Another older Port St. Lucie resident scammed

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that another older Port St. Lucie resident was scammed. A 75-year-old resident was scammed out of $9430 yesterday after a suspect called her and identified himself as a PSLPD Sergeant. The suspect(s) directed the elderly woman to purchase $9430 worth of gift cards from different stores and then provide the gift card numbers to them over the phone. The suspects also utilized caller ID spoofing so it appeared they were calling from a legitimate police department phone number.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Naughty Naughton Drinks At Dada, Stopped On Swinton

Delray Beach Resident Arrested, Driving Wrong Way, Stumbling In Pumps. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Tricia Naughton refused to submit to a breathalyzer test after she was stopped for DUI on Swinton Avenue. Multiple witnesses tried to stop Naughton — then […] The article COPS: Naughty Naughton Drinks At Dada, Stopped On Swinton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

STORM WARNING PALM BEACH COUNTY: System Still Moving Ashore, Expect Wet Afternoon

Unlikely To Achieve “Tropical Storm” Status Until System Passes Over Florida, But Difficult Conditions Continue, Warnings Remain In Effect. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shows that the system — still without a name — is […] The article STORM WARNING PALM BEACH COUNTY: System Still Moving Ashore, Expect Wet Afternoon appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Death investigation underway in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after at least one person died in North Miami. Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, early Wednesday morning. Police could be seen surrounding a black SUV. The front of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Two men cited for illegal fish in separate incidents

- - - - - - - - Deputy Jason Farr was on marine patrol near Mile Marker 99 off Key Largo at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday when he observed two men fishing in a small vessel. One of the men, later identified as Julio Marquez Olivera, 59, of Miami, tossed two fish in the water as Deputy Farr approached.
KEY LARGO, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach restaurant looking to hire 200 employees this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant set to open July 1 is hosting a job fair at its downtown location this Saturday. El Camino West Palm Beach is looking to fill 200 positions before its opening. The restaurant is hosting a job fair at its...
CBS Miami

Brightline train crash in Pompano Beach claims another life

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) –  There’s been another deadly Brightline crash, this time in Pompano Beach. Chopper4 was over the scene at E Copans Road and N Dixie Highway, where three tarps could be seen surrounding the train. According to BSO, the train struck a pedestrian at 4:20 p.m. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

What’s open and closed due to the storm?

As we prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Alex here is what’s open and closed around South Florida. Palm Beach Int’l Airport- Open, check with your airline. Palm Beach County Solid Waste Collection- No pickups Saturday, trash pickups resume on the next scheduled day. Boca Raton- Battle...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescuers rushed the scene of an overturned boat in far west Boca Raton late Monday afternoon. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that two people were on a boat in the area of 15960 Loxahatchee Road when the […] The article OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441

Shreya Mehta Now Charged With Enhanced DUI, Resisting Arrest. “MUSH MOUTHED.” RECORDS: Is Member Of Florida Bar. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Shreya Mehta allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her Lexus SUV while driving — or while she was […] The article POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy