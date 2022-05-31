ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham's new public information officer has worked for another MetroWest mayor

By Lillian Eden, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM — Ryan Egan, who most recently served as executive secretary to Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant, has been named public information officer in Framingham.

He starts Wednesday.

Egan, a Randolph native, will work as a spokesperson for Framingham, streamlining city department communications and social media, as well as writing press releases and arranging press conferences for the mayor, among other duties. His appointment was announced Friday.

“I am extremely pleased to bring Ryan’s talents to Framingham,” said Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, in a statement. “He is clearly highly organized, energetic and focused on providing effective and accessible government to the public.”

Although Egan is under 30 years of age, he has plenty of municipal experience.

At just 22, he was sworn in as the youngest elected town councilor in his hometown and is currently serving his third term as an at-large town councilor. As an openly gay public figure, he was also the first town councilor to represent Randolph in the 2019 Boston Pride Parade.

For the past year, Egan served as executive secretary to Vigeant, fulfilling a similar role to the one he will be stepping into in Framingham. Among other duties, he’s been managing parts of the city’s website and social media presence.

Egan has also worked as a campaign manager, worked as the solid waste and recycling coordinator for Randolph, and has served as a staff member for the town’s Department of Public Health and for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“My background in both executive and legislative municipal government, understanding of the political process, and direct experience in communication work will provide for a short learning curve,” Egan said in a statement. “The prospect of applying my technical skills and experience to assist both the new administration in its goals, and departments in their respective functions, is one I am not only prepared for, but am eager to undertake.”

Under former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Kelly McFalls served as the city’s public information officer and webmaster for the city, overseeing strategic communications for the city’s first mayor. The position has remained open since Sisitsky took office in January.

Lillian Eden can be reached at 617-459-6409 or leden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @LillianWEden.

