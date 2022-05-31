ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Fisher Catholic senior Luke Sharp said he likes to dabble in a lot of things

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — Fisher Catholic High School senior Luke Sharp said he's someone who dabbles in a lot of things.

"I am head of student council," he said. "I do the musicals, I do band, I did sports for a bit. I just kind of worked my way around school and just kind of help out any way I can, I guess."

Sharp will graduate as valedictorian with a 4.2-grade point average. He said organization was the key to having academic success along with balancing his extra-curricular activities.

"I'm a person that works a lot with schedules, check boxes," he said. "I keep myself very, not stressed, but I keep myself to a plan. I find time to get all my stuff done and fit everything in where I can."

Sharp suggested for incoming freshmen to spread themselves and out and learn new things like he did as a freshman.

"My freshman year I jumped in," he said. "I decided to do golf, I did track, I threw disc and shot. I wasn't good at it, but it made me meet new people. It got me new hobbies, I guess. Then as I went up the grades I kind of thinned that down to what was most important to me."

Sharp will attend Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in the fall to study engineering. But he also plans on continuing with extra-curricular activities.

"I'll go there and hopefully stay in marching band and do a little bit of theater," Sharp said. "Try to keep my passions alive, I guess."

He said he prefers to get into mechanical engineering, but that the first-year engineering program at Case will expose him to all types of engineering. Therefore, when he's a sophomore he can choose what type of field he wants to study.

"I've always loved math and science," Sharp said.

While he has college plans, he said he will miss Fisher Catholic after graduation.

"Oh definitely," Sharp said. "Just all the people that I've been able to meet. I know it's corny, but it really is like a family. You know everyone and everyone knows you. It will be strange, especially since I'm going to a bigger school."

