Premier League

Erling Haaland Opens Up on Struggles During Months Leading to Manchester City Agreement

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago

Manchester City's incoming striker, Erling Haaland has admitted why being the focus of the biggest transfer story in world football has been 'tough' for him in recent months, speaking while away on international duty with Norway.

After being front and centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas in recent memory, Erling Haaland was finally announced as an incoming Manchester City player in May.

With top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona widely reported to be interested in the striking sensation’s signature, there was a long-drawn out tug-of-war to sign the-then most sought-after youngster in world football.

Speaking prior to a training session to prepare for Norway’s UEFA Nations League opener against Serbia on Thursday, Erling Haaland spoke about the pressure of being the centre-piece of transfer speculation around his future for almost a year.

“(The last few months) have been tough. This thing, it hasn’t been simple, at the same time, I have been doing the best I can for Borussia Dortmund for two and a half years," Erling Haaland explained.

"It wasn’t easy, but I’ve done the best I can for the club (Borussia Dortmund). I’m ready for the four games (with the national team) and that makes me happy."

Considering the 21-year old’s transfer from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund did not generate as many headlines as his move to Pep Guardiola’s side, it is understandable why the gifted marksman found things challenging in the midst of unfamiliar circumstances.

However, the tragic passing of long-time agent and friend Mino Raiola just weeks before his switch to Manchester City was confirmed is another reason why the Norwegian international stated he has struggled recently.

It made things difficult. You can imagine, I don’t have to say too much more. But that’s how it is. I can’t complain. I like my life, I like where I am. I shouldn’t complain ”, he discussed.

Erling Haaland went on to admit that despite all eyes being on where his future lies, he has dealt with the situation, admitting, “ If I can boast a little, if there’s something I’m very good at, it’s focusing, focusing on football and not on things I shouldn’t focus on, shutting out everything.”

It's telling that what makes Erling Haaland at the top of the footballing ladder is not just his incredible natural talent, but his elite mentality to stay focused regardless of the circumstances.

