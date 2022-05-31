Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

Eleven Santa Ynez Pirates have one last chance to suit up in the Black and Orange. Well, the uniforms won't be Black and Orange, but that Pirate pride will still be there. Nearly a dozen Santa Ynez football players are listed on the roster for Saturday night's FCA All-Star Classic. The game will be played at Nipomo High School, located at 525 N. Thompson Ave. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO