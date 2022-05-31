ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

syvnews.com
 4 days ago

Does this really add up? Columnist Thomas Elias (“Expected anti-abortion ruling could boost California,”) foresees a bright future for California as an abortion magnet by attracting anti-birthing persons to kill their preborn children here, because this could increase the state’s falling population?. Is the way to...

syvnews.com

syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County will go to the polls Tuesday for primary

Santa Barbara County voters will officially go to the polls Tuesday for the state’s open direct primary that includes races ranging from a U.S. congressional seat to the governor and state Assembly to a Superior Court judge and superintendent of schools to two supervisors and county department heads. Many...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Three candidates vying for open 37th Assembly District seat

When redistricting left Ventura Democrat Steve Bennett living outside of the 37th Assembly District where he’d just won the seat in the 2020 election, it eliminated an incumbent for candidates to challenge in 2022. Three people stepped up to seek the job — Democrat Gregg Hart, who is currently...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Towbes' donation will help People's Self-Help Housing's Camino Scholars program

People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. has received a gift of $7,500 from the Towbes Foundation to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Camino Scholars education program. The funds will be used to expand the behavioral health initiatives currently offered in Camino Scholars that are aimed at addressing the mental health challenges among students throughout the Central Coast, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Cold front will give way to warmer temperatures | Central Coast Weather Report

A late-season, low-pressure system and associated cold front will move southward down the California coastline later Saturday into Sunday. This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and morning, a deeper and more persistent marine layer with areas of dense fog and drizzle during the night and morning, mid- to high-level clouds and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Rylie Halsell crowned 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen

St. Joseph High School senior Rylie Halsell is the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen. After a three-month fundraising campaign, Halsell raised more money for non-profit organizations than her two counterparts; Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales, with a total of $372,620. Halsell was sponsored by St. Joseph High and succeeds...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Elks Rodeo kicks off with full night of action

The 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade opened to a full crowd at the Unocal Event Center on Thursday, with action-packed competition, performances and plenty of fun. The rodeo continues at 7 p.m. Friday, with Saturday's performance beginning at 6 p.m. The championship on Sunday starts at 2...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Pirates ready for Saturday's All-Star football game

Eleven Santa Ynez Pirates have one last chance to suit up in the Black and Orange. Well, the uniforms won't be Black and Orange, but that Pirate pride will still be there. Nearly a dozen Santa Ynez football players are listed on the roster for Saturday night's FCA All-Star Classic. The game will be played at Nipomo High School, located at 525 N. Thompson Ave. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Seniors dominate Righetti powderpuff game

The Righetti seniors dominated the powderpuff game Friday night at Warrior Stadium, running off to a 19-0 first half lead and cruising from there. The flag football game pits the seniors against the juniors and the seniors were clearly the better team, using the Warriors' football team's double wing offense effectively.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Community Policy