ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Market Volatility Puts Retirees Nerves on Edge

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkH5u_0fvVPBYa00

If you are sitting on a nice nest egg of 401(k) retirement savings it’s hard watching the volatility in the stock market and not wonder how secure your future is.

Robert Charles, with the Conservative think-tank Association of Mature American Citizens , likens the current economic outlook to a perfect storm.

“You’re having a spike in inflation driven by the shutdown of a large part of the energy sector and by overspending at the federal level, dollars that we literally don’t have,” he says, nodding at a federal debt of more than $30 trillion.

He says the second factor is the Fed’s increase in interest rates, the release of minutes from a Fed meeting revealing they will raise rates considerably in coming months. “When interest rates rise it changes the growth level in the economy,” Charles adds, nodding at the stagflation present when Jimmy Carter sat in the Oval Office in the 1970’s.

Charles suggests keeping in regular contact with your financial advisor. Each situation is different and volatility means situations are changing rapidly.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Retirement Savings#Federal Debt#Market Volatility#Conservative
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy