Market Volatility Puts Retirees Nerves on Edge

If you are sitting on a nice nest egg of 401(k) retirement savings it’s hard watching the volatility in the stock market and not wonder how secure your future is.

Robert Charles, with the Conservative think-tank Association of Mature American Citizens , likens the current economic outlook to a perfect storm.

“You’re having a spike in inflation driven by the shutdown of a large part of the energy sector and by overspending at the federal level, dollars that we literally don’t have,” he says, nodding at a federal debt of more than $30 trillion.

He says the second factor is the Fed’s increase in interest rates, the release of minutes from a Fed meeting revealing they will raise rates considerably in coming months. “When interest rates rise it changes the growth level in the economy,” Charles adds, nodding at the stagflation present when Jimmy Carter sat in the Oval Office in the 1970’s.

Charles suggests keeping in regular contact with your financial advisor. Each situation is different and volatility means situations are changing rapidly.

photo: Getty Images