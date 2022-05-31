TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL / WATE ) — A Kingsport woman was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area.

A female passenger, identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23 , on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to TWRA. The male operator was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Both were wearing personal flotation devices.

No one on the deck boat was hurt and the crash remains under investigation.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for all involved and the incident remains under investigation.”

