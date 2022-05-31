TWRA: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Holston Lake boating accident
BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL / WATE ) — A Kingsport woman was killed in a boating accident Monday on South Holston Lake, according to authorities.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a deck boat and personal watercraft collided around 6 p.m. just upstream of the U.S. 421 access area.‘Remember what Memorial Day is about’ Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss added to East TN Veterans Memorial
A female passenger, identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23 , on the personal watercraft was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to TWRA. The male operator was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. Both were wearing personal flotation devices.Memorial Day boating marked by high fuel costs, supply chain challenges
No one on the deck boat was hurt and the crash remains under investigation.
“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for all involved and the incident remains under investigation.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0