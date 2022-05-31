ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

Hanford Sentinel
 4 days ago

Does this really add up? Columnist Thomas Elias (“Expected anti-abortion ruling could boost California,”) foresees a bright future for California as an abortion magnet by attracting anti-birthing persons to kill their preborn children here, because this could increase the state’s falling population?. Is the way to...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Valadao has strong record on water, deserves support | Ryan Ferguson

For voters who reside in the new 22nd Congressional District who are interested in water, the choice for whom they should vote is clear — Congressman David Valadao. From his first election to Congress in 2012, David has been a strong advocate for the water supplies needed to sustain irrigated agricultural in the San Joaquin Valley. In every Congress, David introduced bills to restore water supplies cut by federal regulation; brought congressional leaders and cabinet members to the Valley so that they could see firsthand the devastation and human suffering caused by inadequate water supplies; engaged with federal agencies, in both Republican and Democrat administrations, to bring more water to the Valley; and, obtained funding for water supply infrastructure projects.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hanford Sentinel

Reparations task force is reprising mistakes of the past | Guest Commentary

The California Reparations Task Force recently determined its criteria for eligibility for reparations to be paid by the state of California. Under its guidelines, only descendants of people enslaved in the United States or freed from enslavement in other countries before 1900 will receive a payment. Task force Chair Kamilah...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Barbara Zaino

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Barbara Zaino, loving sister and mother of two, passed away at the age of 72 in Visalia, CA. Born September 29, 1949 in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of Anthony and Raffaelina DeBellis. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Zaino. Barbara...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hanford Sentinel

Diane Gregory

Some of the most intense love stories end with a tragic tone. The journey of John and Diane Gregory is one of these as its conclusion is marked by the passing of Diane, loving wife, mother, grandmother, artist and educator on May 17, 2022. Diane was preceded in death just three days shy of seven months by her beloved John. She leaves behind not only a myriad of friends and family but memories, values and accomplishments that point to a life well led.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease confirmed in endangered rabbits

On May 20, 2022, veterinary staff at California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) were notified that an endangered riparian brush rabbit found deceased on the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge, tested positive for rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2), a highly transmissible and frequently fatal disease of rabbits, according to a press release. The disease has spread rapidly across the western United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Laws#Sheriff Bill Brown
Hanford Sentinel

Richard "Dick" Gomez

Dick passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022 at the age of 87. He is survived by Ann, his wife of 52 years, daughter Keri, son Dan, two grandchildren Monica and Ricky, and four great grandchildren, Wren, Robin, Keegan, and Lucy. He is also survived by his sisters Clara and Nancy.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Episcopal Church of the Saviour to host Pride event

Members of the Episcopal Church of the Saviour will meet Sunday for one of the first LGBTQ Pride events in the history of Kings County. The day will begin with Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by a family-friendly picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to members and non-members of the church and the LGBTQ community alike.
KINGS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy