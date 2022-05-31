Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice

For voters who reside in the new 22nd Congressional District who are interested in water, the choice for whom they should vote is clear — Congressman David Valadao. From his first election to Congress in 2012, David has been a strong advocate for the water supplies needed to sustain irrigated agricultural in the San Joaquin Valley. In every Congress, David introduced bills to restore water supplies cut by federal regulation; brought congressional leaders and cabinet members to the Valley so that they could see firsthand the devastation and human suffering caused by inadequate water supplies; engaged with federal agencies, in both Republican and Democrat administrations, to bring more water to the Valley; and, obtained funding for water supply infrastructure projects.

