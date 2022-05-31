Letters to the Editor: Does this add up?; Sheriff Bill Brown represents the finest in law enforcement; Speak by voting for reasonable gun laws; Hurtado is the right choice
Does this really add up? Columnist Thomas Elias (“Expected anti-abortion ruling could boost California,”) foresees a bright future for California as an abortion magnet by attracting anti-birthing persons to kill their preborn children here, because this could increase the state’s falling population?. Is the way to...hanfordsentinel.com
Comments / 0