Bucks County, PA

Extra! Extra! Read All About It! BUCKSCO.Today Augments Publishing Schedule with Extra Daily Issue

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via Eren Li at Pexels.

BUCKSCO.Today has revised its daily publishing schedule with a new, afternoon edition.

BUCKSCO.Today, the online e-news site with a hyper-local focus on the boroughs, towns, and neighborhoods of Bucks County, is stepping forward in its publishing mission.

Starting tomorrow, the publication will appear in local email boxes twice daily, doubling the once-a-day-frequency with which it launched in Dec. 2020.

The BUCKSCO.Today revised publishing schedule will not dilute its reason for being: to bring upbeat, positive, life-affirming stories to the communities — large and small, rural and urban, Gen Z and Baby Boomers — that make up Bucks County.

In fact we see it as amplifying it.

In addition, the augmented schedule expands the opportunity to highlight the organizations that partner with American Community Journals (the brand under which we publish) in a formal way.

We are extremely grateful to our existing partners and welcome all future ones.

To our corps of loyal morning readers, thank you for your ongoing support and positive feedback to our daily news-gathering efforts. To the readers of our new afternoon edition, welcome. We hope you enjoy our double-shot of reminders as to why Bucks County is a primo place to live, work, flourish, recreate, and engage.

BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Homeowner Wishes His Dwelling a Happy 200th Birthday, Throws the Structure a Party

Business location of Anthony Petsis and Associates, Inc., a building that turned 200 this year and was celebrated appropriately with a party. In the climax to the Dec.’s perennial film It’s a Wonderful Life, character George Bailey runs down the street of his hometown and bids his business — a building and loan — a Merry Christmas. Tony Petsis of Newtown has done something similar, as reported by Jeff Warner in the Advance of Bucks County.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
BUCKSCO.Today

Page Continues to Turn for Doylestown’s Former Library as It Transition to Condos

Artist's rendering of The Residences, a development of upscale condos coming to Doylestown. Multilevel units for residences are replacing the former multilevel shelves for books that once lined the walls of 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown. The ongoing renovation of the former library there will result in The Residences, an upscale condo, as reported by Freda R. Savana in the Bucks County Herald.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Big Bash for Girls in a Sash: Local Scouts Win Gold Awards, the Organization’s Highest Honor

63 Girl Scouts in Southeastern Pennsylvania earned Gold Award distinctions; 23 are from Bucks County. The Gold Award — an official recognition of leadership, time management, creativity, initiative, and skill of Girl Scouts — was presented to 23 Bucks County high-schoolers in a May 22 ceremony. The Advance of Bucks County was fired up to report the recognition.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection Calls 2022’s First ‘Code Orange’ Day for Bucks County

Bucks County has seen its first high-temperature-related Pa. EPA warning about air quality this year.Image via Marcin Jozwiak at Pexels. Bucks County’s Memorial Day weekend revived several signs of summer: time outdoors, burgers on the grill, a backyard pool dip, and a fresh cut to the lawn. But it also brought back an unwelcome development: the declaration of a “Code Orange” ozone warning from the Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection, using its Air Quality Index (AQI).
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

For a Mini Vacation This Weekend, Head Over to Ralph Stover (State Park)

Adventurers of all ages will find something to pique their interests at Ralph Stover State Park. Ralph Stover State Park occupies a narrow gorge, plateau, and island along the Delaware River. Its location — 6011 State Park Road, Pipersville — is just close enough to be accessible but just far enough to provide a welcome break from a workweek of home-office-classroom captivity. Josh Popichak chronicled its springtime appeal in the Saucon Source.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Hosts Massive Regional Day of Service

Penn Community Bank hosted its first-ever Day of Service on May 25. The organization-wide event partnered 300+ bank team members with over a dozen nonprofit partners throughout Bucks Co., Montgomery Co., and the Lehigh Valley. By the time the sun had set, its staff had provided over 1,000 employee hours of volunteer service and $100,000 in charitable contributions.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Foundation Grant Keeps the Canines of Canines — And Other Pets — Sparkly and Healthy

Dental hygiene for pets, including cats, is a very important part of their overall well-being.Image via Healthcare for Pets at YouTube. The Bucks County Foundation, supporter of worthy causes since 1979, is taking a bite out of detrimental health issues resulting from poor dental hygiene for animals. The Bucks County Herald unleashed the story.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Horses Could Help Us Become Better People’: Malvern Nonprofit Uses Equine Therapy for Healing

Gateway HorseWorks, a nonprofit in Malvern, has used horses to help those suffering from trauma find peace since 2015, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc. Founded by Kristen de Marco, the nonprofit is home to rescue horses and retired racehorses who help with equine-assisted psychotherapy. Clients are paired with a licensed mental health practitioner and equine specialist when they begin.
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

