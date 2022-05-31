Extra! Extra! Read All About It! BUCKSCO.Today Augments Publishing Schedule with Extra Daily Issue

Image via Eren Li at Pexels.

BUCKSCO.Today has revised its daily publishing schedule with a new, afternoon edition.

BUCKSCO.Today, the online e-news site with a hyper-local focus on the boroughs, towns, and neighborhoods of Bucks County, is stepping forward in its publishing mission.

Starting tomorrow, the publication will appear in local email boxes twice daily, doubling the once-a-day-frequency with which it launched in Dec. 2020.

The BUCKSCO.Today revised publishing schedule will not dilute its reason for being: to bring upbeat, positive, life-affirming stories to the communities — large and small, rural and urban, Gen Z and Baby Boomers — that make up Bucks County.

In fact we see it as amplifying it.

In addition, the augmented schedule expands the opportunity to highlight the organizations that partner with American Community Journals (the brand under which we publish) in a formal way.

We are extremely grateful to our existing partners and welcome all future ones.

To our corps of loyal morning readers, thank you for your ongoing support and positive feedback to our daily news-gathering efforts. To the readers of our new afternoon edition, welcome. We hope you enjoy our double-shot of reminders as to why Bucks County is a primo place to live, work, flourish, recreate, and engage.