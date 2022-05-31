ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead, 4 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash near Antioch Bridge (Antioch, CA)

A man lost his life and four people, including three children were injured after a suspected DUI crash late Sunday near Antioch Bridge. As per the initial information, the fatal two-car collision was reported at around 10:20 p.m. on State Route 160, just north of the Antioch Bridge [...]

