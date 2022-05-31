Man dead, 4 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash near Antioch Bridge (Antioch, CA) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life and four people, including three children were injured after a suspected DUI crash late Sunday near Antioch Bridge. As per the initial information, the fatal two-car collision was reported at around 10:20 p.m. on State Route 160, just north of the Antioch Bridge [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .