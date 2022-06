Myra C. Parten, age 94 of Powell passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Myra was born April 12, 1928, in Bell County, Kentucky to the late George W. and Lucille Cobb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening, but most of all loving, and spending time with, her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph S. Parten, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Hatfield and sister, Dorothy Cobb.

