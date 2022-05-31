ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Prosecutor's office: 1 shot inside New Jersey deli; suspect sought

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzWdq_0fvVLbsq00

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is probing a shooting that happened inside a deli in Hackensack.

Police received a 911 call Sunday around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Deli Mart at 789 Main St.

According to authorities, officers found a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he is being treated.

The suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Comments / 7

Maxwell Franklin
4d ago

Well here you have a prime example of a person that does not follow the laws of NJ. The Criminal failed to obey the law by carrying a gun. The criminal then failed to obey the law by loading the gun and carrying it in public. The criminal then broke a third law by threatening the worker. Then the criminal broke a fourth law by shooting the worker. The criminal then broke a fith law by committing robbery. Are you democrats seeing a pattern here yet? It's the criminals breaking the law. Not a law abiding gun owner! Find and arrest the criminal and keep the criminal locked up in jail!

Reply(1)
3
wolfie
4d ago

humm I wonder if he observed the new gun laws to carry a hand gun in the state of New Jersey.....hummm oh thats for law abiding citizens .....got it

Reply(2)
3
Redrose ?
4d ago

🗣️When the gun man is caught is time to make and example of him and give 50 years to life in prison.

Reply(1)
7
Related
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in East Orange

One man is dead after a deadly shooting in East Orange on Friday. The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Police say they found Mejia Oliver on a sidewalk on Main Street. Oliver was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Jersey#Deli#Violent Crime#The Deli Mart
PIX11

Officer shot in West New York: officials

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) — A police officer was shot on 59th Street in West New York, the town’s public information office confirmed to PIX11 News. The officer was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There was no word on what led to the shooting. A heavy police presence remained […]
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 37, killed in early-morning shooting

Essex County investigators are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead in East Orange early Friday. Police found Melja T. Oliver wounded lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 1 a.m., according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

Police arrest 2 Yary's Deli workers in Huntington Station over accusations of illegal gambling device, alcohol sales to minors

Suffolk police arrested two people following a New York State Liquor Authority inspection in Huntington Station. Police say they responded to numerous complaints and conducted an inspection at Yary's Deli on New York Avenue. Police say when they arrived at 9:45 p.m. Friday, they arrested 20-year-old Randall Placido-Gonzales, the manager,...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
News 12

2 teens charged after police chase, ghost guns found

Two ghost guns are off the streets and two teenagers are in custody after a wild five-mile chase through Fairfield and Bridgeport. Police say they tried to pull the car over on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield after it came back "stolen," but the 17-year-old driver took off. Five miles...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Pilot injured during helicopter crash at Essex County Airport

Authorities say a man was injured during a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon in Fairfield. Fairfield police say they received multiple 911 calls of a helicopter crash in Essex County Airport just after 12 p.m. Police and first responders arrived at the scene and found the 33-year-old pilot from Marietta, Georgia,...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Bronx man fatally shot in the head in Cypress Hills

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old Bronx man in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Police say they responded to a 911 call for a shooting victim near Jamaica and Miller avenues after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to the head.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy