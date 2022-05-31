Prosecutor's office: 1 shot inside New Jersey deli; suspect sought

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is probing a shooting that happened inside a deli in Hackensack.

Police received a 911 call Sunday around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Deli Mart at 789 Main St.

According to authorities, officers found a 33-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he is being treated.

The suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.