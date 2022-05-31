Highway 421 in Aiken County cleared after truck hits fallen tree

#Update | The injuries reported. The roadway is now clear.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County first responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 421 also known as Augusta Road near Hillman Street.

Dispatch confirms that a tree fell in the roadway and then was hit by a truck.

Power lines are down leaving 471 homes in the dark.

No injuries reported.

Highway 421 is blocked at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working this crash.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

