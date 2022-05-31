ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Highway 421 in Aiken County cleared after truck hits fallen tree

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boV1F_0fvVL1O300

#Update | The injuries reported. The roadway is now clear.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County first responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 421 also known as Augusta Road near Hillman Street.

Dispatch confirms that a tree fell in the roadway and then was hit by a truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzCMk_0fvVL1O300

Power lines are down leaving 471 homes in the dark.

No injuries reported.

ALSO ON WJBF: “To see her up under that police car like that” Mother searching for answers after daughter was killed in four wheeler accident

Highway 421 is blocked at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGngx_0fvVL1O300

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working this crash.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Road blocked after accident on Augusta Rd in Aiken County

AIKEN Co, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident on Augusta Rd. and Old Depot St. A traffic accident has caused a power pole to break and power lines are down in the road. Old Dominion is on the way to the scene. Please seek an alternate route if possible. Count […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to motorcycle accident in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on William Few Parkway. The accident occurred in front of the Ashbrooke subdivision. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday. Injuries were reported, but the severity could not be confirmed. Check...
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner: Warrenville woman killed, suspect in critical condition

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wjbf#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man struck by slow moving train near downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was struck by a train late Thursday night near downtown Augusta. Deputies say at 11:03 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting. This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block. The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning. NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County Sheriff's Office responding to shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG)- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer St. in Warrenville Friday evening. Aiken County Deputies say the suspect shot the mother of his children before turning the gun on himself. The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are looking for Dominick Hopgood, who is wanted for Burglary in the 1st degree. The burglary occurred on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive on May 27th. He is known to frequent the Azalea Park and Augusta Estates area on Milledgeville Rd. If you have any information, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis. Mathis was last seen June 2nd at 8:00 am leavinf his home on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive. He left the residence walking and his cell phone has been turned off. If you have any information, please contact […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Man shot dead after deputies say he opened fire on them in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man involved in a shooting with Lexington County Sheriff's deputies has died, the sheriff said in a press conference on Friday. According to Sheriff Jay Koon, deputies were called to the area of Quail Hollow after a 911 call around 11:19 a.m. from a "frantic mother." According to Sheriff Koon, she told dispatchers that her son, later identified as 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, had threatened her other son with a handgun.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. Snell, are informing the public of a controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and the BAPS Hindu Temple. This will happen Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and Thursday, June 9, 2022 between 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Traffic will need to be stopped for a few […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WDBO

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
wfxg.com

$30,000 reward offered in Burke County missing person case

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a missing person case. Simon Powell has been missing for six years and the sheriff's office is still searching for him. Foul play is suspected in his disappearance. Now, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to his recovery.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

SLED requests permission to exhume body of former Murdaugh housekeeper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are hoping to find answers in the death of a suspended attorney’s longtime housekeeper. Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly tripping and falling down the stairs at Alex Murdaugh’s Colleton County home in 2018. According to 9-1-1 calls made by members of […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy