Highway 421 in Aiken County cleared after truck hits fallen tree
#Update | The injuries reported. The roadway is now clear.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County first responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 421 also known as Augusta Road near Hillman Street.
Dispatch confirms that a tree fell in the roadway and then was hit by a truck.
Power lines are down leaving 471 homes in the dark.
No injuries reported.ALSO ON WJBF: “To see her up under that police car like that” Mother searching for answers after daughter was killed in four wheeler accident
Highway 421 is blocked at this time.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is working this crash.
Motorists should find an alternate route.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0