BOONVILLE- A woman from Northern Oneida County is faced with a pair of accusations that stem from complaints of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, authorities say. It was shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the New York State Police in Remsen arrested Krizma L. Moran, 22, of Boonville, NY. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminally possessing stolen property in the fifth-degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (w/o the owner’s consent).

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO