Albany Police plan first ‘pop-up BBQ’ of 2022

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department has planned its first “pop-up BBQ” event of 2022 for Tuesday, May 31. The event is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Green Street.

This is not the first time Albany Police officers have taken a community-centered approach and invited the public out for hot dogs and hamburgers. Back in 2018, when Chief of Police Eric Hawkins first joined the department, he called the events inspiring . They are meant to create positive relationships between police and the community and have even featured children’s movies in the past .

Each person who goes to the barbeque will be served a hot dog, hamburger, and bottled water. The Department plans to host several events like this throughout the summer months.

