Mountcastle, Urías back Wells as Orioles rout Red Sox 10-0

Grounded: Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo stands in front of the scoreboard during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Tyler Wells pitched six smooth innings of two-hit ball and the Baltimore Orioles got early homers from Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías in a 10-0 victory over the Sox.

Anthony Santander sealed Baltimore’s third win in the five-game series with a three-run homer in the ninth.

The Red Sox, who had won nine of 12 and taken their last four series, were shut out for the third time this season and finished with only four hits.

Wells matched his career best by going six innings.

The Sox open up a short 2 game series with the Reds beginning tonight at Fenway.

