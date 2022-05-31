North Knox Falls to Linton in Sectional Semi-Final

The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special exception for a new church building in the 1700 block of McDowell Road. The Victory Community Church is seeking the exception to place the new building on a vacant lot on McDowell Road. The area is zoned R-1; however, under current rules, churches can be allowed special exceptions to build in any zoning designation.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO