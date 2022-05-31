North Knox Falls to Linton in Sectional Semi-Final

13 Teams Competed at the Cypress Hills Golf Club Friday for the chance to move onto Golf Regionals. Gibson Southern, Vincennes Lincoln, and South Knox will all advance as a team to the Boys Golf Regional as they finished as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. Gibson Southern shot a 309, Vincennes Lincoln a 322, and South Knox carded A 330, winning a tiebreaker with Barr-Reeve. Rivet was 5th followed by Wood Memorial, Washington, Princeton, Pike Central, North Daviess, Tecumseh, North Knox, and Washington Catholic.
Forth the fourth straight year, South Knox has taken the annual Knox County Cup. The event was played yesterday at Cypress Hills in Vincennes. South Knox won with a 330, followed by Vincennes Lincoln at 341. Rivet scored 346, with North Knox at 399. South Knox’s Cameron Chattin was medalist...
The Indiana State Police will hold their annual Career Camp at Vincennes University from June 19th to 24th. The camp is a co-ed course for high schoolers, or high school graduates who have not yet attended college. Those involved get experience with physical training, be involved with police equipment, do...
Charleen Jo Hendershot, 83, passed away at Willow Manor Nursing Home on June 1, 2022. Charlene was born on August 23, 1938 in Washington, IN and she was the daughter of Thomas G. and M. Lucille (Burris) Grannan. She married Jess Hendershot on August 3, 1957. Charleen was a member...
The City of Vincennes and Republic Services are combining for tomorrow’s annual large item collection. The collection site will be Republic Services’ Vincennes location on Second Street. The collection will be held from eight a-m to 11-30 a-m tomorrow, and again on Saturday, June 11th. Identification is required,...
The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals has denied a request for a church to be built on McDowell Road. The proposal was by the Victory Community Church, for a 72-hundred square foot metal building on the property. The church is currently located at 12th and State in Vincennes. Over 100...
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bicknell man overnight on theft and battery-related charges. 24 year-old Chandler McGregor is charged with unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and battery by bodily waste. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
After years of waiting, work is underway on Main Street Phases Two and Three. Phase Two covers Main Street from the Kimmel Extension to Sievers Road; Phase Three runs from Sievers Road to Richard Bauer Drive. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows combining Phases Two and Three saves time for both the City, and affected homeowners.
The Vincennes Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special exception for a new church building in the 1700 block of McDowell Road. The Victory Community Church is seeking the exception to place the new building on a vacant lot on McDowell Road. The area is zoned R-1; however, under current rules, churches can be allowed special exceptions to build in any zoning designation.
Good Samaritan Hospital’s annual Women’s Health Fair will be held on Tuesday of next week at the Highland Woods Community Center. The event will be held in two time frames– from 7 to 10 a-m, and from 4 to 6 p-m. Planned testing includes bone density, blood...
The Vincennes Community Schools’ Summer Food Service Programis is now underway. The program is happening at Lincoln High School, Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary, the 1972 Building, Riley Elementary School, and Vigo Elementary. LHS service will last to June 23rd, with July 29th the last day at Tecumseh-Harrison, Vigo, and the 1972...
The United Way of Knox County has laid out the theme for this year’s coming fund-raising campaign. The theme is “Building a Better CommYOUnity.” United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill says the success of April’s Big Balloon Build inflated their theme for this year.
The expansion of the Knox County Jail is now underway at the facilty on Old Decker Road. The work will add space for inmates, renovate some existing space, and add a new Community Corrections center to the Jail area. One of the main concerns is working around the construction. Knox...
Comments / 0