AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead following a shooting outside of a church on the edge of Ames Thursday evening. The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO