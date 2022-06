The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, June 3, will present “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” a vivid musical documentary that weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Celebrating the music, food, and arts and crafts of Louisiana since 1970, Jazz Fest is an essential showcase of the region’s rich cultural heritage. The film, shot at the 2019 Jazz Fest, featured some of the biggest names in the music industry (Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffet, Earth Wind & Fire) along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half-century. Admission is $9 for members and $11.50 for nonmembers.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO