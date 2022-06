The Class of 2022 has graduated, and the district is proud to recognize and celebrate the valedictorians and salutatorians from each school. Valedictorians and salutatorians are at the top of their class and must qualify for the highest Latin System honor awarded at their school. They must also sit for the Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exam for every course they are enrolled in and earn at least a 3 on 75 percent of the exams taken. Additionally, students must participate in at least 20 hours of community service during their time in high school and earn the highest overall ACT composite for their graduating class.

