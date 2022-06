LINCOLNTON – A mother herself, Catherine Wise watched with horror as the nationwide formula shortage unfolded. “I breast fed my first child, but I raised my second one on formula,” she said. “While I was feeding formula, I would have never expected to have difficulty finding it when I needed it. I heard the stories of the shortage on the news like everyone else and obviously it concerned me. What are parents going to do?”

