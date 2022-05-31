ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home near Lakeview Terr.

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An occupied home in the area of Lakeview Terrace was struck by gunfire late Monday night.

Authorities say officers were led to the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. for the report of shots into a house. Upon arrival, they located an occupied home that had been struck.

According to officials, none of the four occupants inside were injured during the incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

The city is a warzone. Shootings, killings, armed car jackings, houses being shot up, punks riding dirt bikes and ATVs all over the place endangering everyone. Our leadership is supposed to protect us. I feel terrible for the innocent people trying to do the right things, like working and raising families. What's needed: 1) Rescind the new bail reform law. 2) Increase the police force. 3) Empower the police force to enforce the laws. 4) Install traffic light cameras.

