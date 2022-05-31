CT State Police has busy memorial day weekend

Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police say they took more than 5,000 calls for service during the past Memorial Day weekend with 282 accidents on state roads, resulting in six deaths.

They issued 454 speeding tickets, made 32 DUI arrests and wrote up 96 people for seatbelt violations.

The Massachusetts State Police have not yet issued a similar report.

