Springfield, MA

CT State Police has busy memorial day weekend

By Kayleigh Thomas
 4 days ago

Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police say they took more than 5,000 calls for service during the past Memorial Day weekend with 282 accidents on state roads, resulting in six deaths.

Springfield Public Schools to debut energy upgrades

They issued 454 speeding tickets, made 32 DUI arrests and wrote up 96 people for seatbelt violations.

The Massachusetts State Police have not yet issued a similar report.

ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

