KINGSTON – The Ulster County Office Building at 244 Fair Street in Kingston will be illuminated in orange through Sunday, June 5 to raise awareness about gun violence. Ulster County is participating in the “Light the Landmarks” campaign, a partnership with organizations around the state to bring awareness to the severe impacts of gun violence across New York and signifies the commencement of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO