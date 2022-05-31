ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

With Uvalde set to start burying its dead, residents continue to question the police response to the mass shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students - the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. Their funerals are scheduled...

CBS News

Escaped Texas killer Gonzalo Lopez dies in police shootout

A weekslong manhunt in Texas for a convicted killer ended in a shootout Thursday night. Police say escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez shot at officers south of San Antonio and the officers fired back, killing Lopez, who's suspected of murdering a family of five earlier in the evening. Vladimir Duthiers has more.
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
CBS News

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door...
CBS Chicago

Moms who have lost kids to gun violence honor lives of Uvalde, Texas massacre victims, call for gun reform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're not just a number. Eight days after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Chicago gun violence activists want everybody to remember the names of the 19 kids and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with one Chicago mom who has been fighting for gun reform for eight years on why those names are so important. At the event in Union Park, prayers were recited in English and Spanish – followed by the names of those who lost their lives. Honoring them in Chicago were moms who have lost their own to gun...
CNN

'An honor': Trooper describes last moments with slain teacher

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be “negotiator” frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn’t answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN’s Nick Valencia has more.
Daily Mail

Uvalde mayor now insists the town's under-fire police chief DIDN'T lie about botched response to school massacre - as academic calls for release of photos of kids' bodies to force a reckoning on gun control

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas has hit back at claims that local law enforcement lied about their initial response to last week's deadly school shooting, after the state's lieutenant governor accused cops of dishonesty. 'Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was 'not told the truth' are not true,'...
