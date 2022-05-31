ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Arrest made after pedestrian hit on Southport Road on southwest side

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNQ5c_0fvVH4B400

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has made an arrest after a pedestrian was hit by a driver on the southwest side Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of W. Southport Road and Mann Road around 4:30 a.m. They say a man walking on Southport was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver, 25-year-old Thawng Ceu, stayed on scene.

Crash investigators believe the pedestrian was headed westbound when Ceu, also headed west, swerved. They believe the pedestrian was hit when he “moved in the same direction in which Ceu swerved” according to a release from police.

Ceu was arrested for a operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Southport Road was closed between Mann and Lake Road as crews cleared up the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Ron Baker
4d ago

Walking anywhere on Southport road would be like crossing the Grand Canyon on a tightrope.

Reply
4
Related
FOX59

Lawrence police pursuit ends in deadly crash Saturday morning

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person is dead after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash on early Saturday morning in Lawrence. Lawrence Police said the pursuit began when officers saw two vehicles driving erratically around 3 a.m. while heading north on Shadeland Avenue. Officers said the two drivers appeared to be in a dispute […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Police investigating fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died as the result of a shooting that occurred Friday night on the city’s northeast side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Montery Court on report of a person shot. This location is near the intersection of E. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence

Police are investigating after a possible shootout leads to a crash in the Lawrence/Castleton area. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith appearing at PopCon. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend...
FOX59

Man arrested after Friday night deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have released more details about an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the near east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Dearborn Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Southport, IN
Sports
Southport, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Southport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

2 arrested in connection with canal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional people face multiple preliminary charges after an investigation into a shooting along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy that left four people wounded. The arrests come after two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Fox 59
FOX59

Police investigating after Bloomington man found shot in head

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 55-year-old man was found shot in the head in Bloomington on May 28. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Valleyview Drive at 1:58 a.m. on May 28. Inside the residence police reported finding the 55-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Garbage truck crashes to avoid wrong-way driver on Michigan Rd., says police

INDIANAPOLIS — A garbage truck ended up in a ditch while trying to avoid a wrong-way driver on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police. Around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a crash near the intersection of W. 96th Street and Michigan Road. According to officers, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Identity released as Greenwood police investigate first homicide of 2022; suspect killed self in Kentucky

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2022, and the first in all of Johnson County since December of 2020. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Cooke of Greenwood. An autopsy performed Friday morning found Cooke died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

3 charged in connection to spray painting Potters Bridge

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced charges were filed after the Potters Bridge was spray painted last month. Investigators say the wooden walls and decking of the Potters Bridge was spray painted in the early morning hours of May 25. After the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted images of suspects on social […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of S. Rural Street just before 11 a.m. They discovered a woman on a bike had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The bicyclist died at an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
readthereporter.com

Three charged in Potter’s Bridge vandalism

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three people they believe vandalized a covered bridge last week. Video footage from May 25 shows two men, a woman, and a younger person spray-painting the inside wooden wall and decking of Potter’s Bridge at Potter’s Bridge Park near Noblesville, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy