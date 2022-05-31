Arrest made after pedestrian hit on Southport Road on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has made an arrest after a pedestrian was hit by a driver on the southwest side Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of W. Southport Road and Mann Road around 4:30 a.m. They say a man walking on Southport was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver, 25-year-old Thawng Ceu, stayed on scene.

Crash investigators believe the pedestrian was headed westbound when Ceu, also headed west, swerved. They believe the pedestrian was hit when he “moved in the same direction in which Ceu swerved” according to a release from police.

Ceu was arrested for a operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Southport Road was closed between Mann and Lake Road as crews cleared up the crash.

