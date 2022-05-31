Goessel claims six medals at 1A state

Newton plays Saturday at Wellington By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan VALLEY CENTER – The Newton Sluggin’ Rebels summer college baseball team lived up to its new name with an 11-2 win over the Valley Center Mud Daubers Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Stevens Field in Valley Center. Newton newcomer Conner…
Paul Arthur Friesen, age 98, died May 30, 2022 at the Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS. He was born September 10, 1923 at Bethel Deaconess Hospital in Newton, KS; the 9th child and 5th son of Peter Abram Friesen and the first child of the union of Peter Abram Friesen and Florence Cooprider Friesen. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Wenger Friesen and by 4 half sisters, 4 half brothers, one sister, a son in law Stanley Roth, and daughters in law Jane Friesen and Kathleen Friesen. Survivors include his children; Kelvin Friesen (Karen) of Archbold, OH, Janice Roth West (Tom) of Wichita, KS, Eric (Wanda) of Cimarron, KS, Gregg (Joanna) of Newton, KS, Jon (Kristeen) of North Newton, KS, Jennifer LeFevre (Dennis) of Woodland Park, CO along with 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Kenneth Buhler Schmidt, 61, will be held on June 11th, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, Kansas. He passed unexpectedly at his home in Salt Lake City, Jan. 24, 2022. Please bring your fondest memories of Ken to share with family and friends.“
Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez, 86, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away May 27, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1935, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Antonio and Irene Pedroza Gomez. Ralph has resided in Hutchinson for the past 18 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1953, and later graduated from Wichita Business College. He worked for North American Salt as a sewing machine operator from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955, until his honorable discharge in 1959. Ralph was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons; attended St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Hutchinson; member of Knights of Columbus Chapter # of Lyons; member of Latineers in Lyons; and was a member of B&W Softball Team in Lyons. He coached softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. Ralph enjoyed bowling, watching all sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. On July 11, 1959, Ralph was united in marriage with Mary Edith Sepulveda in El Dorado, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2003. He is also preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Maria Soledad Martinez; and siblings, Nancy, Amelia, Margarito, Lou, Gregory, Julia, John, Tony Jr. and Ramon. Ralph is survived by is five children, Ralph Gomez Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Tony Gomez and wife Quitta of Hutchinson, KS, Manuel Gomez and wife Kathi of Lyons, Montey Gomez and wife Tammy of Lyons, and Irene Faudoa and husband Mauricio of Hutchinson, KS; twelve grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Will Stuever and Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Lyons Recreation Commission or Hospice House of Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
How about we go to a garden store? Or, what if the garden store could come to you? Today we’ll meet an innovative young rural-preneur who has created a mobile system to bring vegetables, herbs, ornamentals and plant care information to the public. Renata Goossen is the founder of Renata’s Garden in her hometown of Potwin.
Theodore James “Jim” Goering of North Newton, KS, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th, 2022 at Kidron Bethel Retirement Village, at the age of 86 years, 11 months, with several members of his loving family at his bedside. Jim was born to Peter J. and Frieda...
In May 2021, the Wichita City Council created the city’s first-ever land bank — a city-owned and operated entity aimed at reducing blight and vacant properties. The land bank aims to acquire distressed properties or vacant lots and rehabilitate them.
A local foundation is granting $1,000 to Newton Public Library for a program that delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of senior citizens. The grant, from the Sher Klassen Neufeld Endowment Fund of North Newton Community Foundation, will be used for the library’s ENLITE protram, which delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of North Newton and Newton residents.
New election equipment purchased this year which will be used in upcoming elections will be publicly tested by the Harvey County Clerk’s office. “I am planning to conduct a public demonstration of the new voting equipment,” said Rick Piepho, county clerk.
