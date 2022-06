An eviction enforced by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of drugs and weapons in a north Charlotte apartment on Wednesday. At 12:50 p.m., two deputies and a sergeant knocked on the door of an apartment at 8320 University Executive Park Drive and announced themselves, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies noticed the peephole in the apartment door had turned black, but no one said anything, so they knocked and announced themselves again to no avail, the sheriff’s office said.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO