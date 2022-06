Residents and visitors to the City of Buffalo are reminded of the Buffalo Area Triathlon taking place this Sunday. The event will result in some temporary road closures on Sunday morning. The southbound lane of Montrose Boulevard will be closed from Highway 25 to 17th Street South from 8 to 11 AM Sunday. Southbound traffic should detour to Highway 25 South, then turn right onto 17th Street South. Northbound traffic on Montrose Boulevard will be unaffected.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO