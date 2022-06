SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from UPS trucks at two locations in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the thefts happened on May 28 through 31. UPS reported 15 catalytic converters stolen in all. The thieves stole some of the catalytic converters from the UPS location on 1920 N. Nias Ave. They stole others from the UPS location on 1939 E. Florida St.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO