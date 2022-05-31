ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man with rifle nabbed outside Greek parliament, no one hurt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have arrested a 37-year-old man carrying a hunting rifle in front of the country’s parliament building, after a brief standoff with members of a police tactical unit.

An officer from the greater Athens police department told the Associated Press that the pre-dawn incident Tuesday lasted a little over an hour, and that no one was injured.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, said police negotiators were involved in the incident and that traffic around the parliament building had been re-directed shortly before the man was apprehended.

The suspect, who was detained for questioning, was not named in accordance with Greek law and was identified only as a 37-year-old Greek man. State-run television said the man sat on a mat in front of a parliament guard post before tactical unit officers moved in.

It was the second security incident at parliament in the last seven months.

Last October, a 58-year-old man was arrested after driving a pickup truck onto a sidewalk in front of parliament. Police removed a heating gas canister and an empty gasoline container from the truck.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said. The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Parliament#Police#Ap
The Associated Press

Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, police said Saturday. Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
The Associated Press

Man dies in Oregon jail, facility’s 3rd death in 2 months

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man has become the third person to die while in jail custody in the past two months west of Portland, Oregon, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro’s Washington...
The Associated Press

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, careless driving, no driver’s license on demand and driving under the influence, MHP Master Sgt. Joseph Miller said.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy