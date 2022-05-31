ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Huazhu Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) _ Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported a loss of $99 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $423 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as invesetors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 marked its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down. A report showing stronger hiring last month than...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

929K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy