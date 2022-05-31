Huazhu Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI 201103, China (AP) _ Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported a loss of $99 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai 201103, China-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $423 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT