Pavin Smith PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 30: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a three-run home run by Pavin Smith #26 against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Chase Field on May 30, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Pavin Smith hit a three run first inning homer as the Diamondbacks beat the Braves 6-3 Monday night in Phoenix.

Zac Gallen gave up two runs in five and two-thirds innings, improving his record to 4-0 on the year.

Spencer Strider made his first career start for the Braves, allowing five runs in four and a third innings. He falls to 1-2 on the season.

©2022 Cox Media Group