Borr Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BORR