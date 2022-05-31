Medicure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $381,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.5 million in the period.

