Cleveland, OH

Royals lose to Guardians Monday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-3...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Astros beat Royals Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez, Aledmys Díaz and Martín Maldonado each homered and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for their fifth straight win. Kansas City has lost 12 of 14. Álvarez, who reportedly reached agreement on a $115 million, six-year...
HOUSTON, TX
Hutch Post

Guardians finish sweep of Royals Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Royals gain Abreu in trade of Morel

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel from the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers traded Albert Abreu, the hard-throwing right-hander they had designated for assignment three days earlier. The Rangers assigned the 21-year-old Morel to High-A Hickory of the South Atlantic League....
ARLINGTON, TX
Hutch Post

Chiefs retooling receivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The moment the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks, any notion that the AFC West champions would be able to simply build on another deep playoff run went right with him. The deal earlier...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Scientists need your help spotting cute, fuzzy bumblebees in Kansas

Scientists want Kansans in every corner of the state to help count bumblebees — those fuzzy, good-natured harbingers of summer. You don’t need a biology degree. Just enthusiasm and some training, which scientists offer online and, this month, in person in Kansas City, Wichita and at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KC-area police group pulls plug on raffle of AR-15 rifle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community about 20 miles south of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. officer who fatally shot ex-detective will not be charged

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials said. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported. Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Ford adding 1,100 jobs in KC to meet electric vehicle demand

It’s a good time to be in the electric vehicle business. Ford Motor Co. announced on Thursday that it’s launching a major expansion here. The company said its Claycomo plant northeast of Kansas City will add a third shift producing its popular Transit and E-Transit delivery vans, requiring 1,100 new workers and a $95 million investment to keep the van production side of the plant running almost around the clock.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

KC mom accused of decapitating 6-year-old son found unfit for trial

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. A Jackson County judge last week placed Tasha Haefs, 35, in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial, the Kansas City Star reported. Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Karvel Stevens.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

$50 million in COVID relief will assist small businesses in Kansas

TOPEKA –Surrounded by small business leaders in downtown Topeka, Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed bipartisan House Bill 2136, which will invest $50 million to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release from her office. More information about HB 2136 can be found...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on Wednesday have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Man guilty of killing Kan. woman he was accused of stalking

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of killing a woman he was accused of stalking and faces life in prison when he's sentenced in October. The Kansas City Star reports that a Johnson County jury found 44-year-old Clyde James Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and other counts in the July 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica Smith in her Olathe home.
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police search for suspect after Kan. man stabbed at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and continue to search for a suspect. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern. The...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

