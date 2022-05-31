Royals lose to Guardians Monday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials said. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported. Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.

