Residents invited to weigh in on Milton community preservation plan

By Patriot Ledger Staff
 4 days ago

MILTON – The town's community preservation committee is seeking ideas from residents to assist in the development of a community preservation plan. The plan will provide guidance for the spending of the town's Community Preservation Act  money for open space and recreation, historic preservation and affordable housing.

Residents can offer comments during a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday , June 2 on the Zoom platform. For more information, go to the community preservation committee page on the town's website, townofmilton.org , or contact Assistant Town Planner Josh Lee at jlee@townofmilton.org .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Residents invited to weigh in on Milton community preservation plan

