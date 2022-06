There has been debate and discussion all over the country following the recent shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on what to do next and now. In New Jersey, it was a topic among leaders with New Jersey School Leaders as well as among local communities including in Middletown where there is dialogue to add armed security at schools and up to Monmouth County State Senator Declan O'Scanlon who has proposed a series, package of bills aimed at bolstering security at all schools to prevent anything from happening here to children, teachers, staff, and all in and around schools.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO