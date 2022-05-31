Detroit Tigers split doubleheader with Minnesota Twins: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (18-30) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-20)
When: 7:10 p.m., Game 2 of doubleheader.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).
First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 88 degrees for Game 2, 12 mph winds from southwest.
Game 2 probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 20.25 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 6.75 ERA).
Game 2 Tigers lineup:
CF Willi Castro
DH Jonathan Schoop
LF Harold Castro
SS Javier Báez
1B Spencer Torkelson
2B Kody Clemens
3B Jeimer Candelario
RF Daz Cameron
C Tucker Barnhart
P Joey Wentz
Game notes: The Tigers were leveled in Game 1, 8-2 , one day after winning the series opener, 7-5. The teams still have three games remaining in this five-game series through Thursday.
