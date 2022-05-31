ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers split doubleheader with Minnesota Twins: Game thread replay

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (18-30) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-20)

When: 7:10 p.m., Game 2 of doubleheader.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates ).

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 88 degrees for Game 2, 12 mph winds from southwest.

Game 2 probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 20.25 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Cole Sands (0-0, 6.75 ERA).

Game 2 Tigers lineup:

CF Willi Castro

DH Jonathan Schoop

LF Harold Castro

SS Javier Báez

1B Spencer Torkelson

2B Kody Clemens

3B Jeimer Candelario

RF Daz Cameron

C Tucker Barnhart

P Joey Wentz

Game notes: The Tigers were leveled in Game 1, 8-2 , one day after winning the series opener, 7-5. The teams still have three games remaining in this five-game series through Thursday.

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers split doubleheader with Minnesota Twins: Game thread replay

DETROIT, MI
