Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old great-grandma in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A stop to get a drink before visiting the pier at the beach led to a Kannapolis man winning $700,000 in the state lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Stephen Kardos bought his $10 Scorching Hot 7s ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. He said after he scratched the ticket in his car, it took him a few minutes to process what happened.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO