Johnson speaks to two local groups

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Johnson, an Eastern Shore native who graduated from Arcadia High School in 1989, spoke to a group of Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club members recently, talking about his career as a Marine test jet pilot and a commander...

Christina “Susie” Marie Peters formerly of the Eastern Shore

Christina “Susie” Marie Peters, 51, a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jack Truitt and the late Kathryn Elliott Costin. She was a retired Bartender. She...
HAMPTON, VA
Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon of Wachapreague

Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon, 73, husband of Marsha Ashby Killmon and a lifetime resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Tim was born on July 28, 1948 and was the son of George Floyd Killmon and Katherine Powell Killmon. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a SAC Crew Chief fueling air tankers, and as an aircraft maintenance technician on the KC-135 Stratotanker in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant during his eight years of service in the Air Force and received certification in HVAC. Tim worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility in mechanical maintenance with contractors, from where he retired after a long career. He was a member and Elder of Powelton Presbyterian Church in Wachapreague, and former member of Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company and the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
James Barayasarra

Funeral services for James Barayasarra of Easton, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at St. Peter and Paul Church, Easton, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Mountain Home, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton, Md.
EASTON, MD
Carlos Cannon

Funeral services for Carlos Cannon of Cambridge, Md., will be held on Saturday at 4 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.
HURLOCK, MD
High school grad accepted at 20+ colleges continues family's military legacy, heads to West Point

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A soon-to-be Prince George's County high school graduate wanted to make this year's Memorial Day special for his whole family. Maurice Brown II, of Upper Marlboro, comes from a long line of veterans. To celebrate that lineage, the family hosted a celebration on Memorial Day to both acknowledge their shared past and honor their future, as the 18-year-old decided to follow in his family's footsteps and continue his education at West Point Military Academy. He'll become the third generation of servicemen in the Brown family.
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Andrews Chapel UMC Indoor Sale will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 15151 Cashville Road, Onancock, VA. Time 9:00 AM until noon. Items for sale are: clothing, furniture, tools, toys, homemade crafts and craft supplies, household item. The Cheriton Vol. Fire Company will be holding an indoor/outdoor yard...
ONANCOCK, VA
Sewer pipe begins to arrive on Shore

Pictured: laid out sewage pipe on the Railroad right of way on Route 13 north of Exmore. Astute observers traveling on Route 13 in the Exmore area may have noticed over the last few days pipe beginning to be laid out down the railroad right of way. Phil Hubbard, the...
EXMORE, VA
Elizabeth City man arrested in Virginia on fentanyl charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say a man has been arrested in Virginia after law enforcement stopped his vehicle and seized about 10,000 dosage units of fentanyl. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jamaal Dance has been charged with a felony count of possession with intent...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
State Budget mixed bag for Eastern Shore counties

The Virginia General Assembly finally agreed on a two year state budget. The two-year spending plan passed the House 88-7 and the Senate 32-4 on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the budget is a sharp increase in the standard income tax deduction, from the current $4,500 for individuals and $9,000 for joint filers to $8,000 and $16,000, respectively. That’s just short of Governor Youngkin’s goal of doubling the amounts.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Abandoned nursing home to become affordable housing community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The once Seven Hills Health Care Center in Richmond’s and Henrico’s East End will soon become an affordable housing community. $23 million in funding will transform the abandoned building into Cool Lane Commons affordable housing community. It’s Virginia Supportive Housing’s first affordable housing project in Henrico County.
Man dies in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Man Drowns At Sandy Point State Park In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man died after he drowned Sunday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Natural Resources Police responded around 12:30 to the park for an unresponsive man pulled from the water, an official said. Officers performed life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated. The man was identified only as a 43-year-old from Prince George’s County. Officials said the man jumped in the bay to cool off while he was out fishing with his family and was swept away in the current. People in another boat were able to pull him out of the water and get him to the marina.

