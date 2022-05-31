Johnson speaks to two local groups

Mr. Timothy Herbert Killmon, 73, husband of Marsha Ashby Killmon and a lifetime resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Tim was born on July 28, 1948 and was the son of George Floyd Killmon and Katherine Powell Killmon. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a SAC Crew Chief fueling air tankers, and as an aircraft maintenance technician on the KC-135 Stratotanker in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant during his eight years of service in the Air Force and received certification in HVAC. Tim worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility in mechanical maintenance with contractors, from where he retired after a long career. He was a member and Elder of Powelton Presbyterian Church in Wachapreague, and former member of Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company and the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

WACHAPREAGUE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO