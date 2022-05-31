ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man dies in single vehicle crash following Greenfield police pursuit

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed in a crash following a police pursuit as 38-year-old Emanuel Woods. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield police are...

cbs58.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Keefe homicide, Milwaukee man charged in 2020 shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a 2020 shooting that left a man dead on the city's north side. Prosecutors say James Johnson, 32, shot the victim near 24th and Keefe and fled the scene. Police were called to the shooting scene around 5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; led police on pursuit before crashing, complaint says

RACINE, Wis. - An 18-year-old Racine man faces is accused of fleeing police and leading them on a pursuit before crashing in early April. The accused is Damarious Thompson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempting to flee or elude an officer. Obstructing an officer (two counts)
RACINE, WI
timesnewsexpress.com

Shocking Video from Wisconsin Funeral Shooting Leaving Multiple People Injured

Terrifying video has emerged from a shooting at a cemetery funeral service which left multiple people with gunshot wounds. The clip, recorded at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin shows dozens of people gathered around the service as a pastor speaks before shots ring out. Everyone screams, and gets on the ground as chaos erupts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 35th and Silver Spring. It happened around 11:40 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot then returned fire toward the unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police: Missing woman last heard from on May 25

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wauwatosa police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman. Airiel Rodriguez, 30, is currently homeless and not from the area. She last contacted family May 25, which is uncommon for her. She is 5’2”, 110lbs with black hair, brown eyes and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th and Lapham homicide: Man died at scene, investigation ongoing

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, June 1 near 5th and Lapham. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene. Police said the victim was shot. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired into Milwaukee home; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 19th and Vienna. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Police say the suspect (s) shot into a residence – striking the 28-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings leave 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, June 1 responded to at least six different shooting incidents. One person was killed, and four others were wounded in the shootings. Police took three suspects into custody and detained two "persons of interest." Palmer and Chambers. Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It’s unclear...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy