CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several narcotics were found in a vehicle returning from Canada at the Port of Champlain in New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that on Wednesday, June 1, officers encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 30-year-old female and 30-year-old male, both U.S. citizens. The two were returning home from a trip to Canada and their vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area.

CHAMPLAIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO