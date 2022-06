Monster Hunter is what I call, in the best possible way, a Ronseal game – the RPG does exactly what it says on the tin. Since its global breakthrough with 2018’s World, Capcom has done even better with cutting down the faff and getting players straight into the main event, while Monster Hunter Rise streamlined it into an almost arcadey variant where some hunts could be over in less than ten minutes despite still being allotted the maximum 50 minutes typical in the series. That may be a better fit for a flexible system like the Switch but understandably comes in for criticism from core fans used to more of a challenge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO