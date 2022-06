The headlines like this one from The Wall Street Journal are ominous - U.N. Says Iran Has Enough Uranium to Produce Nuclear Weapon - and it comes as negotiators continue to struggle to restart the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal that was struck with Iran in 2015 the Trump administration pulled out of three years later. Laura Rozen joins us. She covered the negotiations and now sits on the editorial board of Just Security. Laura, thanks so much for being with us.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO