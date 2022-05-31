ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Deep Squeak, an A-I program with a weird name, is detecting whales

By Joe Palca
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Artificial Intelligence is booming. And now an A-I program is being used to search for whales. Joe...

Connecticut Public

Encore: Gas stoves leak climate-warming methane even when they're off

About a third of U.S. households still cook with natural gas, but gas stoves and other appliances are falling out of favor with some people. This week Los Angeles became the latest city to restrict natural gas use due to concerns about climate change. NPR's Jeff Brady has more on the attempt to address climate pollution as gas utilities fight to preserve their business.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Connecticut Public

Researchers have identified the world's largest underwater plant

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Researchers have identified the world's largest plant underwater, covering almost 80 square miles off the coast of Western Australia. According to scientists, what looks like a massive meadow of sea grass is actually a single seedling that's been cloning itself over and over. One researcher calls it bizarre to see a plant in one end of the bay and find the same plant a hundred kilometers away. It's been thriving that way for 4,000 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WILDLIFE
Connecticut Public

For Latinos, the Uvalde shooting has an extra layer of grief and trauma

It has been 10 days since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. And while the entire nation is reeling, for a certain group of people, it is hitting particularly hard - for Latinos, seeing the names, the photos of the victims, kids and teachers who look and sound like them. It's added a layer of grief and trauma. To talk through this, we have called Maria Maldonado-Morales. She's a clinical social worker at Texas Children's Hospital. Hey there. Welcome.
UVALDE, TX
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

