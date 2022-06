The final curtain will fall on a Stop & Shop Supermarket, on 48th Street near Northern Boulevard in January 2023, a spokesperson for the chain said. Workers at the supermarket at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City told the Queens Gazette they were recently notified that the store will be closing on January 5th and were advised that jobs would be available for them at other Stop & Shop locations.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO