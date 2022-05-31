ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee associated with lower mortality risk

By Tina Reed
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Coffee drinkers were less likely to die than abstainers over a seven-year window, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Why it matters: Previous studies have observed coffee is associated with a lower risk of death but didn't distinguish between unsweetened java and coffee consumed with...

